SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,616 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.46% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $23,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.35. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,285. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

