SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 708.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,807 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,802. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

