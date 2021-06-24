SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $44,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $119,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $148.88. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $150.54.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.