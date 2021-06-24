Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 603,151 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 603,151 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,443,000. TripAdvisor makes up approximately 10.2% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,335. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

