Shivom Hits Market Cap of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shivom Profile

OMX is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

