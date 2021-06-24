ShockWave Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $198.46.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,565,131 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

