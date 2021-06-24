Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 61.40 ($0.80).

LON CPI opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market cap of £673.71 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.32.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders have purchased 76,219 shares of company stock worth $3,165,731 over the last 90 days.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

