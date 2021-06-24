SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, SHPING has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $829,986.48 and $49,361.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

