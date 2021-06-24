Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.26

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

