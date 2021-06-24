Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $83,024,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,936,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

