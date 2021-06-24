Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 7,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

