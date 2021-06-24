Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Up 0.8%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 7,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

