Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 276.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.