SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 143,263 shares during the period. SLM makes up about 1.7% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after buying an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,905. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

