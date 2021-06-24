SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.