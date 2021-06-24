Smartlands Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.86 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $28.86 million and $17,170.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00016462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.44 or 0.00609294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00076938 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

