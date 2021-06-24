Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $251.35. The stock had a trading volume of 212,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,958. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $22,907,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,248.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 805,693 shares of company stock worth $188,296,270. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.