Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,593.40 ($20.82).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SCT stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,800 ($23.52). 78,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,057 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97).

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

