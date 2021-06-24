Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 740 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,764,373 shares of company stock worth $262,615,858 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

