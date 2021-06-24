Solstein Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $285.80 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $289.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

