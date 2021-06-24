Solstein Capital LLC Sells 16,205 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

ERIC stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.