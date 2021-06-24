Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $217.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.