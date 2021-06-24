Souders Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,871 Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 187,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,954. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04.

