South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,144,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 52,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,792. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

