South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.