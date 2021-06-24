South Dakota Investment Council Has $45.53 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $125.36. The company had a trading volume of 69,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,088. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

