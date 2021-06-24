South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439,489 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.20% of CEMEX worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CEMEX by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in CEMEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 141,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Shares of CX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.