South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,785 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.42% of Toll Brothers worth $29,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

