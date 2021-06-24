S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $402.05 and last traded at $402.05, with a volume of 9587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

