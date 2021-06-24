Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.97

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.42. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DALXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

