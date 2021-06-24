SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,016. The company has a market cap of $716.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

