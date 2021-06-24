SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.78 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.