SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $58,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $341.22. 69,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

