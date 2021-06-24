SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $78.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 2,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.