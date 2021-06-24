SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) received a C$30.00 target price from stock analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.33.

Shares of TSE SSRM traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.47. 167,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,968. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

