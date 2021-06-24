Stacy D. Krause Sells 1,762 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stacy D. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Stacy D. Krause sold 9 shares of Kadant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575.00.

KAI opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

