Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Up 0.5%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.80 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276.10 ($3.61). Approximately 3,569,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,893,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.02.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

