Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.80 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276.10 ($3.61). Approximately 3,569,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,893,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.02.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.