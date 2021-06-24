Standard Protocol Price Down 40.2% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $228,838.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00102877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.85 or 0.99925277 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

