Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,837,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

