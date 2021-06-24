Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 18,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

