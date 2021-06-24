Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.