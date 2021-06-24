Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 25,500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

