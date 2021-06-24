Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $98.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.