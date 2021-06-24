Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$43.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANCUF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $35.14 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

