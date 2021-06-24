Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 445% compared to the typical volume of 1,524 call options.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

