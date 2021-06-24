Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hyatt Hotels Put Options (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 940 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,674% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

