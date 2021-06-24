Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,825 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 633% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,067 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.91 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

