Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of GX Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:GXGX)

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 684% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 4,706.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,035,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 1,993,502 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,065,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GXGX opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. GX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

