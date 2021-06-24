Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,513 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,243% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $111.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

