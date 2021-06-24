StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Acquires $17,200.00 in Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Michael Stolper acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BANX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 15,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.