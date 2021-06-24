Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 11,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,081,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 208,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

